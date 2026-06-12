The Truth About Harry & Meghan's Empire — "They Are Wildly Unhappy" Plus, how much of Harry’s inheritance from Diana has been spent? By Dan Wakeford Published June 12 2026, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Here’s something Hollywood and the streaming giants don’t advertise: they don’t invest in people, they rent cultural heat. A celebrity arrives at peak notoriety, a royal scandal, say, or a viral moment, and the corporations move in. Netflix writes a big check. Spotify follows. A book deal lands. From the outside it looks like an empire being built. From the inside, the countdown clock has already started ticking.

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Harry and Meghan didn’t stumble because they’re uniquely naive or difficult; they stumbled because they believed the checks meant they had leverage, when actually the checks were the leverage. The moment the cultural heat cooled, their leverage evaporated with it.

Over the course of my career, I have overseen two defining cover stories on Harry and Meghan. The first was People magazine’s piece in which her closest friends went on the record to defend her. The second was Us Weekly’s cover story, in which members of her own staff did the same. Both ignited global conversations. Both were rigorously fact-checked. I was labelled a “PR agent” for the couple, which I wholeheartedly reject.

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Source: Mega

I approach celebrity journalism led by facts, grounded in empathy. What my critics call bias, I call context. So when their Netflix deal collapsed and the question of what comes next hung in the air, I picked up the phone and spoke to five sources in their inner circle as well as industry experts to find out what is actually going on — and what, if anything, can Harry and Meghan do to fix it?

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In the story I cover many areas of their lives including: Inside their huge outgoings, security bills and multiple mortgages

Inside their downsizing, total staff outside of security from 16 to five.

How much of Harry’s inheritance from Diana has been spent

Whether Meghan is considering acting again

Whether King Charles will likely help by giving Harry money in his will

A source on why Meghan really decided it was time to leave the UK

The truth about divorce rumors