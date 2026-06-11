Meet the Nanny Who Helps Raise Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Kids She’s giving major Mary Poppins vibes. By Jennifer Farrington Published June 11 2026, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Taking care of the direct heirs to the British throne can’t be an easy job. There’s a lot of pressure and expectation added to the general responsibilities that come with being a nanny to these kids, and the job only gets harder when there’s more than one, which there is. Currently, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s three children are direct heirs to the British throne.

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Prince George, born in 2013, is second in line. Princess Charlotte, born in 2015, is third in line, and Prince Louis, born in 2018, is fourth in line. Obviously, taking on a role to care for their children is a massive undertaking, so it’s no surprise that interest in the woman who helps care for them seems to pop up every now and then. So, who exactly is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nanny? Let’s get to know her.

Get to know Prince William and Kate Middleton's nanny.

Source: Mega

Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo has worked as the nanny for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children since 2014, a year after Prince George was born in 2013. She hails from Spain but later moved to Bath, where she trained for her role at Norland College, per Town & Country.

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In fact, the school, which has been offering training for anyone wanting to become a nanny since 1892, has developed a reputation for producing highly respected nannies for high-profile and wealthy families. They’re widely known for their brown uniforms, which give major Mary Poppins vibes, earning them the nickname “Norland nannies.”

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At the school, up-and-coming nannies undergo a “high level of training,” explained Elspeth Pitman, Norland Nanny and Head of Graduates: Placements, Employment and Alumni, to Hello! “High-profile families recognize the high level of training our students have. It's three years, it's practical, it's theoretical.”

She added, “They can support with the psychology elements; they can support with the care of the child. We teach them about working with the whole family, with other professionals. The training is extensive. So high-profile families choose us for that reputation.” While Borrallo reportedly doesn’t live with the family, she does accompany them to various public events, like the christening of Princess Charlotte in 2015 and other tours around the world.

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So what exactly does Kate Middleton’s nanny do for her kids?

Well, aside from the normal duties a nanny might take on, Borrallo might also handle additional responsibilities now that the children are in school. In a 2024 interview with Hello!, a nanny who attended the same school as Borrallo shared some insight into what nannies do during the day when children are older and at school.

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“With children at school during the day, you are required to organise school pick-ups and plan logistics of the different pick-up times due to after-school sports and clubs,” she told Hello!. “Organisation is key for making each child have a filling breakfast, fuelling them for a busy day at school. And remembering to send the children to school each day in the right uniform or sports kit.”

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She also explained that nannies are tasked with “planning nutritional evening meals” and “liaising with school menus,” so the same meal isn’t served twice in a day.