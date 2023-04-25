Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images Harry in 2006 with two of his daughters, Gina and Shari Who Are the Late Harry Belafonte's Four Children? Details on the Singer's Kids He was a Civil Rights activist and a singing icon, but did you know that the late Harry Belafonte also had four children? Let's meet them. By Katherine Stinson Apr. 25 2023, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

Legendary singer, actor, and activist Harry Belafonte passed away on April 25, 2023, at the age of 96, leaving behind an incredible legacy of activism and artistry in his wake.

When he wasn't recording Grammy-winning albums or bailing Martin Luther King Jr. out of jail during the Birmingham campaign, Harry also became a family man. So who are Harry's four children? Here's what to know.

Source: Getty Images Harry and one of his daughters, Shari, in 1987

Who are Harry Belafonte's children?

Harry, who was married three times, left four children behind. He shared two daughters named Adrienne Belafonte Biesemeyer and Shari Belafonte with first wife Marguerite Byrd. Harry then went on to welcome son David Belafonte and daughter Gina Belafonte with second wife Julie Robinson. The singer also had two step-children, Sarah Frank and Lindsey Frank, with third wife Pamela Frank.

Source: Getty Images Shari and Adrienne in 2009

Although Adrienne chose a life away from the spotlight, she inherited her father's gift for humanitarianism, and currently serves as the executive director of the Anir Foundation. Shari, on the other hand, chose to pursue acting as a career — she's appeared on multiple television programs like Sistas, Station 19, The Morning Show, General Hospital, and many more.

David and wife Malena are pictured far right in 2008, along with John Kennedy, Susanna Shafmeister, and Marcia Ciriello

Harry's only son, David, went on to become a well-known music producer, and in a full-circle Belafonte family moment, David ended up producing tracks for his famous father. According to David's Linkedin page, he was also the vice president and executive director of Belafonte Enterprises for two decades, in addition to being a Emmy-winning, Grammy-nominated music producer.

Source: Getty Images Gina in 2022 at the celebration of Harry Belafonte's 95th Birthday with Social Justice Benefit at the Town Hall in NYC

As for Gina, she also chose to pursue acting as a profession, appearing in television and movie roles since the 1980s. Per Gina's IMDb, her largest acting role was that of Carmela in the TV series The Commish. She also played Gina B in the film BlacKkKlansman, in addition to multiple other acting roles and several producing credits.

Gina wrote on Instagram after her father's passing: "What a human!! 1927-2023 There are so many things! You are my guiding light and will forever be a source of strength and wisdom. You taught me so much about life what to do and what not to do. You were a complicated father who lived one of the fullest lives in human history. I’m so grateful and lucky to have been and be so close to you."

"To know how much you loved me and were proud of my path," she went on. "You always told me to never forget how much you love me and i am grateful you knew how much I loved hearing it. You could be harsh and terrifying, you could be strong and strategic. But when you pulled me in, close to your heart the embrace was ever lasting. You lived with purpose and we are all better for your contributions."