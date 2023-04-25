Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Getty Images The Late Harry Belafonte Was Married Three Times in His Life – Details Here Late actor, singer, and Hollywood trailblazer Harry Belafonte was married three times. Who was his wife? And did he have any kids? By Anna Garrison Apr. 25 2023, Published 10:58 a.m. ET

Trailblazing actor, singer, and "King of Calypso" Harry Belafonte's death on April 25, 2023, rocked the entertainment industry. In addition to his popular songs such as "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)" or "Jump in the Line," the 96-year-old was a civil rights activist and star of films such as Island In The Sun. While it's easy to list his professional accomplishments, many fans are curious to know more about his personal life.

Harry Belafonte was notably married three times in his life. Who were his wives? And did he have any children? Read on for everything you need to know about the late artist.

Source: Getty Images Harry Belafonte accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the Jefferson Awards Foundation in 2017.

Harry Belafonte married his third wife, Pamela Frank, in 2008.

At the time of his death, Harry was married to Pamela Frank, whom he married in 2008. Previously, Harry was married twice: first, to Marguerite Byrd from 1948 to 1957, and second, to Julie Robinson from 1957 to 2004. Not much is known about how Harry met Pamela, only that she is a photographer. While the duo did not share any children together, Pamela and Harry frequently attended events together until his death.

Harry Belafonte has four children.

From his first marriage to Marguerite Byrd, Harry has two daughters: Adrienne and Shari Belafonte. Adrienne and her daughter Rachel Blue are founders of the Anir Foundation / Experience, which provides humanitarian work in southern Africa. Shari is a professional model, photographer, singer, and actress.

Source: Getty Images Harry Belafonte and Pamela Frank attend the 2016 Library Lions Gala at New York Public Library.

Then, from his marriage to Julie Robinson, he shares two children, David and Gina. David Belafonte is Harry's only son and has worked in close collaboration with him, including producing much of his later music and becoming the executive director of Belafonte Enterprises Inc. David's wife, Malena, even worked with Harry on one of his tours!

Gina, like her father and siblings, is a humanitarian and actress who had also worked with her father on several occasions. She currently leads Sankofa, a non-profit created by Harry that supports political activism in the arts.