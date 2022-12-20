Pattie Boyd's New Photo Book Explores Her Marriages to George Harrison and Eric Clapton

In 1986, while still married to second husband Eric Clapton, Pattie went on vacation with her friend to Sri Lanka and met property developer Rod Weston. She recalled their first meeting in Reader's Digest, writing, "We were at the same party, and I found him very charming and handsome." Pattie noted that she and Rod kept in touch. The Telegraph notes that they officially started dating in 1994, which was well after her marriage to Eric ended. (More on Pattie's marriage to Eric later.)

After more than two decades together, Pattie and Rod were married on April 29, 2015, at the Register Office in Chelsea Old Town Hall, London. They are still married today.