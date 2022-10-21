Jim Beam's Master Distillers Talk Blending Music and Bourbon in Concert Series Featuring Muse (EXCLUSIVE)

Distractify: Can you talk about Jim Beam hosting its first-ever concert on its revamped distillery grounds? Will there be more concert events in the future?

FN: We amped up our infrastructure to be able to host things like this. And so again, like I said, our family is very much about bringing people together, sharing good spirits, and enjoying music. So I think this might be a theme, hopefully, you'll see continue to go forward. Because to me, music connects people. Every I don't, I've never been a person, so they don't like music. ... So to me that's important, and to be able to share our bourbon with people and know that the different types of music, different genres, that we could bring in different people from different backgrounds to enjoy our products, maybe in different ways than they've seen before.