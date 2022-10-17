R&B Singer and Songwriter Joyce Sims Has Reportedly Passed Away at 63
R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims, best known for the hit song “Come Into My Life,” has reportedly passed away.
Joyce was only 63 years old.
Joyce, who is also known for charting in the U.S and U.K. Top 10 and Top 20 lists, had her death announced by family members on Facebook.
Fans have taken to social media to pay homage to Joyce and share their condolences to fellow fans and the family of the late singer, but what exactly happened? What is Joyce Sims’ cause of death? Here’s what we know.
Joyce Sims’ cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public.
According to The Guardian, the news of Joyce’s death first made its rounds on October 14, 2022. Many of Joyce’s family members, including her sister Annette Ramsey, took to Facebook to share the news of Joyce’s passing.
“I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I love you, big sis. RIP,” Annette shared on the social platform.
Annette’s post follows a photo collage of Joyce along with updating her profile picture to her late sister.
Deadline reports that the family later confirmed the news on October 16, 2022, without sharing Joyce’s cause of death. We can assume that the family may either remain partial to privacy or could simply be awaiting the results of an autopsy to get answers. Not to mention, there have been no reports of Joyce battling any medical condition, so the latter may be the cause for limited information.
The outlet shares that Joyce leaves behind her husband, Errol, and two children.
Fans have credited Joyce for influencing 1980s electro, dance, and R&B music.
It’s always tough to come to terms with the fact that an artist you love has passed. Though the R&B, dance, and electro genres have suffered a major loss, Joyce’s fans are determined for her legacy to live on.
Many fans have taken to social media to celebrate Joyce’s accomplishments, including reaching the Top 10 charts in both the U.S. and U.K for the 1987 song “Come Into My Life.”
Additionally, the Rochester native also reached No. 6 on the U.S. dance chart and rounded out the Top 20 U.K. singles chart.
Throughout the course of Joyce’s career, the 63-year-old had seen her songs sampled by some of today’s brightest in music, from Angie Stone to Snoop Dogg.
Although Joyce is no longer with us, we predict that her contributions in music will continue to inspire the masses.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Joyce Sims.