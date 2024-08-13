Harry Jowsey and Maria Georgas Are Rumored To Be Seeing Each Other — but Is It Serious?

They might not have gotten the reality TV happily ever after that they wanted on Too Hot to Handle or The Bachelor, respectively, but Harry Jowsey and Maria Georgas might have found something with each other. Whether or not it's some form of a happily ever after scenario remains to be seen, but there are rumors floating around that these two former reality TV villains are dating.

Call it a match made in reality TV heaven, or just the perfect set-up for these two to appear on another reality show together in the future. But if the rumors and social media posts are any indication, Harry and Maria could be a thing, however fleeting this alleged fling may be. And for some fans, this coupling kind of makes perfect sense.

Are Harry Jowsey and Maria Georgas dating?

Maria made it far in Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor, only to go home after Hometown dates. But, because of her sometimes brash attitude toward the other ladies, and inability to make nice with some of them, Maria was dubbed as one of the season's villains. Likewise, Harry met a similar fate on Netflix's Perfect Match and multiple seasons of Too Hot to Handle. Then again, maybe it was Harry's inability to actually remain faithful to other women that did him in.

According to Maria's Instagram, they might have just needed to get through some reality TV messiness before finding Mr. and Mrs. Right in each other. Or, you know, something like that. On Aug. 9, Maria shared video footage of a night out with Harry in her Instagram Stories. Of course, the problem with Stories is that they go away after a certain period of time, and there are not permanent posts on Maria's Instagram that show her and Harry as an item. And fans saved the video to post on Reddit.

Though for some fans and followers, that footage is enough for many to assume that Maria and Harry are dating now. In the videos, Maria and Harry are out with friends, and in one shot, you can see Harry's hand resting on Maria's leg. Insert double eye emoji here.

'Bachelor' fans don't want Maria to date Harry.

After the Instagram Stories videos popped up, some of Maria's followers began commenting on her posts to urge her not to date Harry. He has a pretty spotty track record with ladies from reality TV, and he even cheated on one of them while he filmed the show with her on it. Can we really blame some of Maria's followers for their concern?