Coffee Mate Has 'Harry Potter' Butterbeer Coffee Creamer — Find out Where to Buy It

Decades after the first film was released, the Harry Potter franchise is still as popular and relevant as ever, as fans still can’t get enough of the multi-billion-dollar story. Due to the consistently high demand for all things Hogwarts, there have been many products inspired by the film and its characters — and Coffee Mate is the latest to hop on board.

The company just unveiled its new limited-edition collection of Harry Potter coffee creamers, and fans are already heading to their local stores to purchase. Find out where you can buy it near you.

Where can you buy Coffee Mate’s ‘Harry Potter’ Butterbeer Creamer?

It may be a challenge to grab some of Coffee Mate’s limited-edition Harry Potter Butterbeer Creamer due to fan demand, but there are multiple ways to purchase it.

In addition to smaller, local stores, the best way to try it for yourself is to try big-name retailers such as Walmart, Target, and Kroger. The creamers are available both in stores and online, and are limited in availability.

The ‘Harry Potter’ line arrives just in time for the holidays for fans of the films.

The Coffee Mate and Harry Potter collaboration doesn’t just include butterbeer creamers, but there are also cold foams in the festive collection. The 28-ounce creamers are priced at $4.49, and the 14-ounce cold foams are priced at $5.49. Speaking with Parade, Nestlé director of brand marketing for the brand’s coffee and beverage division, Amanda Zaydman, shared her excitement for the limited-edition drop.

“With the launch of our Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam, we’re inviting fans to transform their daily brew into something truly enchanting,” she said.

“Our ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products continues to inspire us to bring the flavors of the wizarding world to life in new ways, blending beloved storytelling with the Coffee Mate passion for flavor innovation,” Amanda explained.

“Sure, that first sip of coffee in the morning can certainly feel magical, but enchanting coffee with the flavors of Butterbeer? Now that’s something truly special,” she enthusiastically told the outlet.

This creamer collection comes with a set of firsts for Coffee Mate.

Per the company, the Harry Potter line marks Coffee Mate’s first Butterbeer flavor and also the first one with Butterbeer to be available in the U.S. The three flavors: Butterbeer-flavored creamer, zero-sugar creamer, and Butterbeer-flavored cold foam are available now at select retailers, but the collection as a whole will be available in December and finished in January 2026.