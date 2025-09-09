Haru Urara’s Cause of Death and the Legacy of Japan’s Famous Losing Horse "Haru Urara was 29 years old, which would be nearly 90 years old in human terms, but she was in great health until yesterday." By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 9 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ Well What?

Not every champion needs a trophy. Sometimes, it’s the ones who never win that leave the biggest mark. Japan’s Haru Urara was one of those rare legends. Despite losing every race she ran, she became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring hope, luck, and even saving a racetrack.

Her story was one of grit, charm, and unlikely stardom. And now, fans are left grieving the mare who meant so much to so many. Which leads to the question: what was Haru Urara’s cause of death?

What was Haru Urara's cause of death?

On Sept. 8, 2025, Haru Urara fell ill at Martha Farm, where she had spent her retirement. Caretaker Yuko Miyahara told Friday Digital that the mare became unwell overnight, and a veterinarian was called. Staff stayed with her through the night, but her condition worsened at dawn. She died on Sept. 9 at the age of 29.

“Haru Urara was 29 years old, which would be nearly 90 years old in human terms, but she was in great health until yesterday,” Miyahara said. The official cause of death was colic, a common but often fatal intestinal condition in horses. Colic has claimed many beloved racehorses, but the news hit especially hard for fans who saw Haru Urara as more than just an animal. She was a symbol of perseverance, and her passing sparked tributes across Japan and beyond.

Haru Urara’s legacy proves that sometimes losing is winning.

As reported by Straits Times, her name means “glorious spring.” She debuted in 1998 and quickly gained attention because she couldn’t win. By 2003, she had clocked her 80th consecutive loss, and the media took notice. She ran 113 races before retiring in 2004 without a single victory. Her trademark look was unforgettable. With her Hello Kitty face mask, she became an icon at the track. Crowds didn’t come to see her win; they came to cheer for the horse who kept trying, no matter the odds.

Fans used her betting slips as o-mamori, charms believed to protect against traffic accidents or job loss. The Japanese word “ataranai” means “to lose a bet” or “to not be struck.” The dual meaning gave Haru Urara’s tickets new life, and some still sell for over 3,000 yen. Her popularity even helped rescue the struggling Kochi Racetrack. In 2003, 13,000 people packed the stands to watch her run, placing more than 121 million yen in bets. She didn’t win, but her presence kept the gates open.

Her fame extended into merchandising, where stuffed toys and memorabilia with her name sold for more than those of winning horses. She became “the shining star of losers everywhere,” a reminder that determination outshines victory. And she wasn’t forgotten in retirement. In July 2025, the global launch of the mobile game Umamusume: Pretty Derby introduced her to new fans as a pink-haired anime character. The game playfully referenced her losing streak, bringing her legacy to a new group of fans.

Her fans even broke a website with their generosity. When a campaign opened for people to send her luxury ryegrass, donations poured in so quickly that the site crashed. Haru Urara ended up with more grass than she could possibly eat!