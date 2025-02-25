When Will the 'Black Clover' Anime Series Return? Fans Are Not-So-Patiently Waiting The wait for a new season can seem interminable, especially when there's no news to signal an end. But there's hope on the horizon. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 25 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Pierrot

Beloved Pierrot anime Black Clover primarily tells the story of Astra, Yuno, and Noelle. But like most well-done animes, the universe has grown to encompass an enthusiastic fandom who feel like they've become part of the story. They write fanfics, draw their own OCs (original characters), speculate on the storyline, and more. With devotion like that, a break between seasons can be grueling, especially when there is no confirmation about when the next season will arrive.

This is exactly what Black Clover fans have been dealing with after the series went on hiatus in 2021 and never returned. But rumbling in the fandom has people hopeful that the series is returning sooner than later. Here's what we know about when Black Clover will return and what people are saying about the eagerly-anticipated next season.

When will the 'Black Clover' anime series return?

News has been circulating that Black Clover's parent manga will start releasing its final chapters in late 2025.Two chapters dropped in January 2025, and some have speculated that late 2025 will bring the final chapters. This has made some worry that the Black Clover era is over, and the anime won't return. But in some ways, this signals the opposite. And not all hope is lost.

It's not uncommon for anime cartoons to outpace their manga counterparts. This means that your favorite animes may receive fluffy filler episodes or go on hiatus to let the source material catch up. Black Clover producers may have employed these techniques when they paused the anime in 2021, giving the manga a chance to catch up. However, now that the manga is coming to an end, they can go full steam ahead on telling the rest of the story and not have to wait for any literary pauses.

This is excellent news for fans of the anime. Speculation began bubbling when it was announced that Studio Pierrot is set to attend AnimeJapan 2025, priming the fandom to expect some big announcements.

This is the 10th anniversary of the release of the Black Clover manga, so it would be a good time for a new release date announcement. With the studio finally wrapping the long-running Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, they may have more production resources to pick Black Clover back up, according to The Direct.

So fans are hopeful. However, speculation about exactly when Yuki Tabata will release those final manga chapters is still up in the air, so there is no confirmation on either the manga or the anime. And we do not have a concrete release date. But speculating based on Pierrot's appearance at AnimeJapan and the impending conclusion of the manga, a 2025 or 2026 release date for the next Black Clover season is not out of the realm of possibility.

Fan reactions to the anticipated return are cautiously optimistic.

It's easy to understand why fans are so frustrated and hopeful that things are happening behind the scenes. Waiting nearly five years for a favorite series to resume is difficult for anyone, much less fans of anime who feel so deeply connected to their favorite characters and storylines.

In TikTok videos discussing the possible return dates, fans rejoice and express relief. One fan opined, "Black Clover is leagues above some other animes." Another fan celebrated, "We got Fairy Tail, Bleach, [My Hero Academia], Demon Slayer, and Black Clover coming back in 2024-25 and an ongoing One Piece. Yessir we eating good."

