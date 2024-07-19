Home > Human Interest Steven B. Williams Thought He Had a Friend in Harvey Morrow, Who Ended up Killing Him Although someone tried to erase the guidance system’s computer logs, police knew where the boat had been. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 19 2024, Published 7:04 p.m. ET Source: NBC News (video still) Steven B. Williams

Steven B. Williams was a disc jockey back when radio was the best way to discover new music. He started in the 1980s and according to the Denver Post, by the time his broadcast career ended, he had worked at 13 stations. He briefly shifted into a career that allowed him to explore his love of wine, before leaving to take care of his ailing father. Soon after that, he met the man who would end his life. Where is Harvey Morrow now? Here's what we know.

Where is Harvey Morrow now? Paying for his crimes.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Morrow was found guilty for the May 2006 murder of Williams. He was then handed the maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole. As of the time of this writing, 73-year-old Morrow is incarcerated at the California Healthcare Facility in Stockton, Calif.

Morrow never revealed how he and Williams met. What we do know is he already had a criminal history when they did. In 1996 he was convicted of misdemeanor arson after he set fire to some tissue paper that was inside his then-wife's dress. He was married to an attorney by the name of Deborah Read, and was furious that she asked for a divorce.

He also had a penchant for lying, and would tell people he was an investment banker. Morrow bought expensive clothes and a sassy car so he could look the part. In reality, his ex-wife would later reveal that he actually worked in human resources. Evidently he enjoyed spending money in his post-divorce life. In 2000 he remarried and was living large on a gorgeous lakeside house in Texas. Three years later he moved to Los Angeles, which is when he met Williams.

What happened to Steven B. Williams?

In July 2003, Williams's father passed away so he sold his home for $1.8 million. He told his sister Jan it was actually sold for $1.2 million. "We had some issues," she told the Denver Post. This is when Williams and Morrow started living together, while planning a sailing trip around the world. Morrow bought the sailboat but Jan suspected it was paid for by money her brother inherited.

Delays kept pushing the trip back. Morrow was always adding some expensive upgrade to the vessel while begging his ex-wife to let him pay less in child support. Odd things started happening, such as someone breaking into the trunk of Williams's car then stealing his passport and laptop.