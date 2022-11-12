'Dateline' Examines the 2006 Murder of Ken Juedes, Which Went Unsolved for 15 Years

No one involved in this case had anything bad to say about the marriage of Ken Juedes and Cindy Schulz-Juedes. The seemingly content couple lived in Hull, Wisc. where Ken was a pharmacist. Together they owned Monster Hall Raceway and Campground, and by all accounts had a pretty good life together.

That all ended on the morning of Aug. 30, 2006, when Cindy discovered the body of her husband in their bedroom. Who killed Ken Juedes? Dateline has answers.