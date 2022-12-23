In 2006 Lisa Jennings Didn't Live to See Christmas — What Happened to Her?

It turns out Sgt. Nash also had a reported history of falsifying testimony and fabricating evidence in criminal trials. This much very sounds like a lesser version of The Staircase. Finally in February 2018, the Springfield News-Leader shared that Brad was "no longer convicted" of his wife's murder and as such as released from prison. "It's been a while. I am sure glad to get out of there," said Brad.

For more on this story, tune into Dateline Friday Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.