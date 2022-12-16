Sometimes Jealousy Really Is a Deadly Sin — Who Killed Kendra Hatcher?

Kendra Hatcher was in love, and the feeling was quite mutual. In May 2015, the 35-year-old pediatric dentist swiped right on 38-year-old Ricky Paniagua because, according to Texas Monthly, she was intrigued by his Tinder profile. Four months later, Hatcher was shot and killed in the parking garage of her Dallas, Texas, apartment building. On the outside it looked like a robbery, but what really happened was far more sinister.

Who killed Kendra Hatcher? Dateline has the story.