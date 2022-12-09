A Young Girl Seemingly Vanishes Without a Trace —Thirteen Years Later the Truth Comes Out

Like any teenager, 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel just wanted to go on spring break with her friends. It wouldn't be a huge undertaking as she lived in Chili, N.Y. and was heading to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Despite being told by her parents she couldn't go, Drexel went anyway.

According to Dateline, on April 25, 2009 she was seen entering the Bluewater Resort at 8:33 p.m. and left 15 minutes later. For the next 13 years, where she went was a mystery. What happened to Bittanee Drexel? Dateline has her story.