The TikTok Hayloft Trend Has Breathed Life Back Into Vancouver Band Mother Mother

Of course, it's always great when a song becomes a hit on social media. It does wonders for streaming numbers for artists, which can ultimately help them gain more revenue and increase their popularity.

And when it comes to Mother Mother, the band is very excited and grateful that TikTokers are enjoying their music.

"The pandemic certainly helped this app explode, and how that relates to us, I really can't tell ya," lead singer Ryan Guldemond tells CBC. "We just fell into that mix somehow and it's worked out in our favor. We're pretty humbled by the whole gig."