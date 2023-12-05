Home > Viral News > Influencers Hbomberguy Is Just the Latest to Accuse James Somerton of Plagiarism James Somerton has faced multiple allegations of plagiarism throughout his career on YouTube, but Hbomberguy's video may have done him in. By Sara Belcher Dec. 5 2023, Published 6:46 p.m. ET Source: Hbomberguy via YouTube

The YouTube essayists are fighting — and this time, things may be over for James Somerton. James is known for his queer takes on film theory and media, but his tenure on the internet has raised some eyebrows for various reasons. The most recent series of allegations come from Hbomberguy (real name Harris Brewis), who detailed claims of plagiarism in James's video, often pulling directly from other writers and creators. This drama has spiraled, leading James to take time away from the internet.

James Somerton is under fire after Hbomberguy accused him of plagiarism.

Harris made a video titled "Plagiarism and You(Tube)," breaking down plagiarism as a whole on the internet — but a good portion of the video outlined the allegations against James. Though James was not the only creator accused of ripping off content from others, he included multiple examples of videos where James plagiarized the work of other queer writers and creators or just read directly from Wikipedia pages, totaling about two hours of the four-hour video essay.

This is not the first time James was accused of plagiarizing his work, and he previously had to address similar allegations — though it seems he has never been accused on this scale before. In a private Patreon post, he asked his subscribers to message him privately if they wanted to discuss the allegations further.

These plagiarism allegations are just the latest in offenses he's been called out on. Earlier in 2023, James faced backlash when he posted a video claiming that the revenue from his Patreon had dropped by 50%, potentially resulting in the imminent end of his channel. Though James claimed there was a significant drop in his monthly income, the number of Patreon subscribers he had remained the same, leading many to be suspicious of his claims.

"I'm gonna be honest: I don't believe you and this vid feels gross and exploitative. Like, revenue declined by 50% while subs remained functionally the same? That's just not how things work in this business; either you made a mistake, there was a glitch, or you're lying," Dan Olson, another YouTuber essayist, commented on his now-deleted tweet.

Really good thread by Dan about something I decided not to go into in the video: James frequently cited declining income and threatened to quit making videos, while spending absurd amounts of money on equipment he didn't need https://t.co/ASyXA1jjqE — Hbomberguy (@Hbomberguy) December 4, 2023

The two feuded online, and some alleged James was attempting to guilt his followers into giving him more money, and though the true motive was never revealed, it left a sour taste in the mouths of many.

How did James Somerton respond to the allegations?

Immediately following Harris's video, James released a similarly long-winded video, titled “Plagiarism and Me(Tube)” — a clear nod to Harris's callout. Though the video has since been deleted from his channel, it seems that the video was just a recreation of Harris's.

"After finishing [James's] strangely informative apology video in which he didn’t apologize once, I turned on Hbomberguy’s video, which I’m told was uploaded first," a user commented on the original video, per Hard Drive. "That’s when I started to notice some similarities. For one thing, James is wearing the same shirt as Hbomberguy. Not only that, he seems to be repeating every single word that comes out of Hbomberguy’s mouth verbatim."

Since then, both James's Discord and Patreon pages are no longer active. Before his Patreon was deleted, one subscriber snagged a screenshot of his statement posted to the account, in which he promises to "say something more extensive once I've prepared myself emotionally."