Home > Entertainment > Music Internet Doesn't Approve of Everleigh Rose's "Like Taylor Swift" Song — Here's Why! YouTube star Everleigh Rose is being dragged for her new song "Like Taylor Swift." A Reddit thread has been created for users to talk about the song. By D.M. Sep. 6 2023, Published 9:44 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Cole And EV

The Gist: YouTube star Everleigh Rose released a Taylor Swift inspired song and music video on Sept. 4, 2023.

Everleigh's parents, Cole and Savannah LaBrant, are facing backlash for "exploiting" their daughter.

Redditors aren't impressed and have been sharing their thoughts on a mega-thread titled "Like Taylor Swift."

The internet is in a frenzy over a music video released by YouTube star Everleigh Rose. She isn't a stranger to viral acclaim. The tween influencer is one-half of the YouTube duo Cole and EV. The channel, which boasts more than half a million subscribers, sees Everleigh and her stepfather, Cole LaBrant, participate in social media challenges.

The teen star's song “Like Taylor Swift” is being dragged online and some are suggesting that Cole and Savannah are to blame for the catastrophe. Here's what we know about the drama.

Everleigh Rose released the "Like Taylor Swift" song and music video — the internet isn't impressed.

On Sept. 4, 2023, Everleigh Rose released a song called “Like Taylor Swift,” that's clearly inspired by Taylor Swift. As of this writing, the song has over 500,000 views.

Everleigh is often the center of attention in Cole and Savannah’s videos, showing off her bubbly personality and witty sense of humor. However, Everleigh and her parents are now under fire. The backlash surrounding Everleigh's song is mainly focused towards her parents.

The internet hates Everleigh’s “Like Taylor Swift” song!

Everleigh’s song “Like Taylor Swift” hasn't been well received but the backlash is being directed at the young star’s parents, Savannah and Cole. The song is an ode to the Grammy-winning singer and its lyrics include references to Taylor’s hit songs. “Like a bad blood and kinda like our song. Like I knew you were trouble, you belong with me,” Everleigh sings. “Are you ready for it? Are you 22? Made you shake it off but look at what you made me do.”

And while the song was seemingly created out of love for Taylor, internet users are suggesting that Savannah and Cole are “exploiting” Everleigh. A Reddit mega-thread has been created about “Like Taylor Swift,” and Redditors aren't holding mincing words when it comes to Savannah and Cole.

“This is such a s--tty attempt at exploiting Everleigh and using TS who they’ve never mentioned before,” one person wrote. Another added, “I keep secretly hoping karma (TV hehe) bites the parents in the a-- sooner than later for the mental sake of all of the kids involved.” Others implied that Savannah and Cole moved their family to Tennessee in an attempt to copy Taylor’s origin story.

Who are Savannah and Cole LaBrant?

Cole is a YouTube star in his own right. He married Everleigh’s mom Savannah Rose LaBrant in 2017, and the pair have amassed a huge following online. They have more than 30 million followers on TikTok and over 13 million subscribers on YouTube. The LaBrants have since used their fame to catapult careers for Everleigh and her siblings. Everleigh has become a key part of the digital content created by her parents.

Everleigh’s dad died in 2022.

The year before the release of her “Like Taylor Swift” music video, Everleigh’s father died. According to People, Tommy Smith died of an accidental overdose in September 2022. However, details surrounding his death are still under investigation. Following his death, Savannah paid tribute to Tommy on Instagram. She wrote, “Our hearts are incredibly heavy as we process the loss of Everleigh’s dad, Tommy. He loved Everleigh immensely.”

