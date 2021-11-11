Here's How the Characters' Ages in the 'Head of the Class' 2021 Reboot Compare to the Cast's Ages

Oh, we love a STEM goddess who stands up for what she believes in. Frequently wearing attire that proudly boasts "GRL PWR" or "Feminist" plastered on the chest, Makayla Washington is another freshman-aged student of Alicia's. We'll be seeing her at a Women's March in the future. As for actress Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, who's landed roles in HBO’s Watchmen and Amazon Prime's Just Add Magic, she's another 16-year-old in the talented cast.

All 10 episodes of Head of the Class are streaming on HBO Max.