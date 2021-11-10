Will 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Be Available to Stream? Here's What We Know

The release of the fourth installment in the Ghostbusters franchise is just days away. The long-awaited and highly anticipated film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, serves as a direct sequel to the 1984 and 1989 films, Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, respectively.

The threequel (ignore the all-female reboot for now) centers on Dr. Egon Spengler's (Harold Ramis) family, specifically his daughter Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children: Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) and Phoebe (McKenna Grace).