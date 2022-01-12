The Heart Eyes TikTok Trend May Be the Cutest One Yet — Here's How You Can Do It

The Heart Eyes TikTok Trend May Be the Cutest One Yet — Here's How You Can Do ItBy Kori Williams
Jan. 12 2022, Published 4:25 p.m. ET
If there's anything that's changing the cultural landscape of social media by the day, it's TikTok. Every time you open the app there is a new trend or viral video to watch. And since people are always making new content, there's always something new to discover.
But since there are so many trends on TikTok, it can be difficult to keep up with them. One new trend is called the Heart Eyes trend. People somehow make hearts glow in their eyes in videos. Want to know how to participate in the Heart Eyes TikTok trend? We've got all the info you need.
Here's how to do the Heart Eyes Tiktok trend.
The Heart Eyes TikTok trend looks more complicated than it actually is. TikTok user Sienna Gerin posted a tutorial about how to do it yourself in just a few steps. In a dark room, go on YouTube and search "goth black and white ending heart scene." This video should do the trick.
With the video playing, place the screen a little above eye level and look directly at it. The video is 30 minutes long so you have lots of time to try different angles and looks until you find what looks best for you. Then, use the peppery filter to finish it off. The hearts will be reflected in your eyes, and you can set TikTok up to record the final look.
Lots of people are participating in this trend, and some are taking it to the next level by editing the hearts. Some change the color of the hearts, others change their speed, and so on.
What is the Heart Eye color trend?
There's another variation of the heart eye trend where the color of the hearts matches the color of a person's eyes. Then they use that to make a wallpaper on TikTok and Instagram. To do this one, take a close-up photo of your eye for a reference.
Then open Instagram to create a new story. Add that pic of your eye to the story and then select the draw tool in the three dots menu. From there, choose the selector tool.
This process is more complicated than the last one because it involves using the Draw Tool on Instagram multiple times to create the heart effect instead of just finding a video on YouTube.
Luckily, there are a few tutorials that help you break down the process and achieve the desired look in the end. Once you get the hang of it, it's easy enough to complete, and you'll be able to do the trend in no time.