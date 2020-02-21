We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
'Locked Up Abroad' Sheds New Light on the Troubling Case of Heather Ebling

By

"They kinda told me I was on my own. They told me what I needed to say so that I could ask to go to the bathroom, and tell them I was hungry," Heather Ebling explains in a trailer of Locked Up Abroad. 

The mother of one was arrested at the El Dorado Luis Carlos Galán Sarmiento International Airport, Colombia in April 2006, before being sentenced to four years at the Cárcel de Mujeres Buen Pastor, Bogota. A new episode of Locked Up Abroad sheds light on her story, revealing where she is now.

'Locked Up Abroad' offers new insight into Heather Ebling's case.

The 24-year old single mother hailing from Reading, Pa., joined a friend on a leisurely getaway to the South American country in the spring of 2006. On the way back, however, she encountered unusual complications before being told by a security officer that large quantities of cocaine were found in her luggage. As "Colombian Double Cross," a new episode of Locked Up Abroad reveals, it's uncertain whether she was aware that her suitcase contained Class A drugs. 