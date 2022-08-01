'The Talk' Executive Producer Heather Gray Has Passed Away at Just 50 Years Old
Over the last decade-plus, Heather Gray played an integral role in bringing the hit television show The Talk to life. During that time, she was the gracious recipient of one of the television industry's highest honors: two Daytime Emmy Awards, and even an NAACP Image Award. Through those reasons and more, it goes without saying that Heather was about as accomplished as an executive producer could be.
Unfortunately, Heather passed away at just 50 years old, leaving behind an undeniable legacy and a void in the hearts and minds of many fans of The Talk as well as The Tyra Banks Show, which she also worked on. With that being said, what was Heather's cause of death? Let's unpack all of the known details.
What was Heather Gray's cause of death?
The shocking news of Heather's death was first reported by Deadline, which published a letter that was circulated amongst CBS employees confirming the producer's passing. The network's letter did not share Heather's specific cause of death, but noted that a battle with "an unforgiving disease" was the reason for it.
"She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like," the network shared in its statement about her death.
Touting her skills on-set, CBS noted that "her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh."
"Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly," it went on to say.
The letter further noted that The Talk goes on hiatus from August 1, 2022, but that grief counseling would be available for all CBS employees affected by Heather's death.
"We understand how difficult this will be for all of you and want you to all know, that we are here for you," concluded the network's statement.
Our thoughts are with Heather's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.