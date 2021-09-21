‘FBI: International’ Star Heida Reed Has Worked Both as a Model and Actress

Beginning on Sept. 21, 2021, Heida will be taking on the role of Jamie Kellett on the new FBI spinoff series, FBI: International. The latest show in the franchise sees operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team, which is headquartered in Prague, taking on missions to track and neutralize any international threats to American citizens.

These operatives will not carry firearms like their U.S. counterparts, and instead, rely on quick wit and brawn to overcome their adversaries. The highly anticipated program's other leading stars include Luke Kleintank (The Man in the High Castle) and Vinessa Vidotto (Lucifer).

Catch the series premiere of FBI: International on Sept. 21, 2021, at 10 p.m. EST on CBS.