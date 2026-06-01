Are Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy Embroiled In a Feud? Here's the Bizarre Scenario, Explained "She expects better. She holds people to a high standard." By Ivy Griffith Published June 1 2026, 8:52 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Tiffs between coworkers are fairly common. When you find yourself working with someone day in and day out, and you didn't choose to spend that time together willingly, it's easy to get on each other's nerves. Especially if you have ideological differences and you're under the strain of deadlines and public scrutiny. So, to hear that veteran actors Helen Mirren and Tom Hardy feuded while on the set of MobLand wouldn't be terribly surprising.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors painted the two into a feud that may have ideological roots, and other rumors suggest that Tom was fired from MobLand due to that feud and other differences with coworkers. But is there any truth to the rumors? Here's what we know about the Mirren v. Hardy feud, explained.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Here's the truth behind the Helen Mirren and Tom hardy "feud," explained.

According to rumors as reported by Daily Mail, Tom was "fired from MobLand" after enraging co-star Helen Mirren" with his "arrogant on-set behavior." The outlet claims that Helen was disgusted by Tom's on-set behavior, saying he "swaggers around like a king."

The insider who provided that information added, "He can be late to filming too and that is annoying for Dame Helen, who is extremely professional and disciplined. His tone is something Dame Helen doesn’t like, along with his lateness. She expects better. She holds people to a high standard. She’s 80. She’s been there and seen it all. The behind-the-scenes crew watch it all and believe that she no longer looks as happy working on scenes with him. It has all become quite personal between them.”

Article continues below advertisement

They mused, "It feels like Tom is winding her up. There is much chatter that he swaggers around like he’s the king. He is very, very arrogant. It’s a fantastic show and everyone loves working on it. It’s such a shame there is this undertone."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite supposed feud, Helen showed support for Tom following reports of his firing from 'MobLand.'

But, is there any truth to the rumor? The truth of the matter is a little harder to suss out, especially after Helen seemed to take a public stance on the issue. She took to Instagram to post a photo of Tom with the caption, "Love you now and always, Helen."

It's unclear if she's denying the rumors, showing support in general, or staying out of it, but it's clear that she holds at least some fondness for the Venom actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Some online have speculated that Tom's dismissal and alleged friction with Helen could be due to their ideological differences over Israel and Palestine. According to the UK NIP, Helen is suspected of being pro-Israel due to the roles she's taken on in the past. And Tom allegedly walked out of a press conference after Helen weighed in on pro-Palestine protests in London, although this rumor is hard to confirm. Israelly Cool suggests this dialogue is anti-Israel propaganda capitalizing on the co-stars' alleged feud.