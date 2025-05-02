Did Tom Hardy Admit to Receiving Hair Transplant Surgery? Here's What He Has Said He then gestured to his own head, adding, "I've got someone else's hair." By Ivy Griffith Published May 2 2025, 3:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Star of the Venom film series, Tom Hardy, is considered a Hollywood heartthrob. Working as both a model and an actor, his charm and good looks have netted him hordes of adoring fans. Even as Tom entered his late 40s and solidly straddled middle age, the love of his fans didn't diminish.

Yet Tom's good looks aren't the only topics of discussion about his outward appearance. Rumors have been flying that the Band of Brothers star has had hair transplant surgery. But is there any truth to the rumors? Here's what we know about what Tom has said, and what we know to be true.

Has Tom Hardy had hair transplant surgery?

Throughout the years, Tom's coiffure has been notably lush and luxurious. With swept back locks that give him the surfer bad boy and gym jock look, the British actor has always been known for having a crown of thick hair. In 2024, he kept his hair shaved close to his scalp, leading to rumors that he was losing it. But did he get a hair transplant?

In an interview with radio and television host Will Best, Tom joked about his hair. They traded polite compliments about one another's fashion before Tom complimented Will's hair. Tom mused, "[You've] got your own hair and everything." He then gestured to his own head, adding, "I've got someone else's." So is that his admission that he's had hair transplant surgery? It's not likely. As HairCareAddiction notes, you can not have hair transplanted from another person due to the very high risk of tissue rejection.

Tom could be referring to a hairpiece, such as the kind worn by music legend Elton John. Wigs and hair pieces can certainly use hair from other people, so it could be that simple. Or it could be that he was making a joke, knowing how much focus has been on his hair recently. The hair in the interview does look like classic Tom hair, so he may be receiving treatment for hair loss, or the appearance of losing hair may have been an illusion due to his closely-cropped hairdo in the past.

Rumors suggested that Tom was denied the role of Mr. Darcy, but he's set the record straight.

Luckily for Tom, his hair isn't the only thing that people find dreamy about him. Yet apparently, not everyone is on the same page about his attractiveness. Rumors have been following the actor that he was rejected for the role of Mr. Darcy, aka Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy, from Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

In 2025, Netflix announced that they would be adapting the book to film, starring Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, rather than the fan favorite Tom. Tom addressed rumors about being rejected for the role in an interview with VT. He shared that no, he wasn't rejected. In fact, he never got an audition to begin with. And the reason had fans crying foul.

Tom added, "I was told categorically, by a lovely producer, that all women have an image or a vision of what Mr. Darcy looks like." He recounts the producer saying, "I'm afraid, Tom, you just aren't it." He laughed, saying, "That's showbiz," but fans were quick to jump to Tom's defense. One wrote in the comments, "Tom is my version of every character. Ever." Another added, "Tom Hardy is 100 percent what I'd picture as my Mr. Darcy."