All the Chefs From 'Hell's Kitchen' Who Sadly Passed Away Nearly a dozen people who have competed on 'Hell's Kitchen' have passed away. By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 27 2025, 9:30 a.m. ET

Easily one of the best reality TV cooking shows to date, Hell’s Kitchen made its debut in May 2005 and has aired for 23 seasons. Each season, the show features a diverse group of chefs, with the most recent season seeing 18 contestants competing for a $250,000 prize.

With so many seasons, the show has produced numerous successful chefs, but sadly, some have had a less fortunate fate, passing away. Here's a look back at all the chefs we've lost throughout the show's run.

Aaron Song is just one of several people from 'Hell's Kitchen' that died.

Aaron Song appeared on Season 3 of Hell’s Kitchen, which aired from June 2007 to August 2007. He withdrew from the competition due to health issues, finishing in 10th place. Tragically, Aaron passed away on Nov. 30, 2010, due to complications from diabetes, according to Fandom.

Charlie McKay, another Hell’s Kitchen chef, died on March 4, 2024, as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was a contestant on Season 5 of Hell’s Kitchen, where he finished in 14th place. Genaro Delillo’s life was also cut short when he passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 7, 2020. He appeared on Season 16 of the show, which premiered on Sept. 23, 2016.

Jessica Vogel, Jonathon Plumley, and Keith Greene from 'Hell's Kitchen' also passed away.

Season 12 contestant Jessica Vogel tragically passed away at the young age of 34. She died in a New Jersey hospital after being treated for colitis, a chronic inflammation of the colon, per Entertainment Weekly. Jessica finished in 12th place on Hell's Kitchen and had been planning to open a restaurant with her fiancé, according to NorthJersey.com.

Jonathon Plumley, a contestant from Hell's Kitchen Season 9, passed away on Feb. 9, 2022, at the age of 45 from unknown causes. According to his obituary, he was described as "a very talented artist," in addition to being an aspiring chef who competed on the show.

Season 2 contestant Keith Greene's death was shocking, to say the least. He was found along the shore near Wyandanch Lane Beach by a couple who were walking during the late morning hours, per Newsday. A source close to Keith shared with the outlet that he "was always in the water," so his drowning as the cause of death came as a major surprise.

Louis Petrozza and Thomas "Tom" Pauley are among some from 'Hell's Kitchen' who tragically passed away.

Louis Petrozza, who appeared in Season 4 of Hell's Kitchen, reportedly succumbed to his battle with lung cancer on Nov.18, 2019. He was the season's runner-up, and fans continue to post tributes on his obituary page to this day. As for Thomas "Tom" Pauley, he was one of the first people to appear on the show, leaving an indelible mark with his comedic approach. He competed in Season 2, finishing in 8th place, and passed away in July 2023.

Rachel Brown, a contestant on Hell's Kitchen Season 2, tragically passed away in 2007 by suicide at her home in Texas, sometime after her appearance on the show, per CBS News. She was 41 years old.

