Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci's Husband and Manager, Has Died at 84 Years Old

Our hearts go out to Susan Lucci and her family.

The star of All My Children, Devious Maids, and others lost her husband, Helmut Huber, on Monday, March 28, 2022. The stars first met in 1969, while working for Long Island's Garden City Hotel. Susan and Helmut got married three weeks later. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary on Sept. 13, 2021. What was his cause of death?