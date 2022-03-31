Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci's Husband and Manager, Has Died at 84 Years Old

Helmut Huber, Susan Lucci's Husband and Manager, Has Died at 84 Years OldBy Leila Kozma
Mar. 31 2022, Published 10:25 a.m. ET
Our hearts go out to Susan Lucci and her family.
The star of All My Children, Devious Maids, and others lost her husband, Helmut Huber, on Monday, March 28, 2022. The stars first met in 1969, while working for Long Island's Garden City Hotel. Susan and Helmut got married three weeks later. They celebrated their 52nd anniversary on Sept. 13, 2021. What was his cause of death?
Helmut Huber passed away on March 28, 2022. What's the cause of death?
Born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Austria, Helmut tried his hands at various lines of work before meeting Susan. He worked as a writer on the 1988 drama, Wieviel Liebe braucht der Mensch. He is credited as the producer of two TV movies, the 1998 Blood on Her Hands and the 1995 Seduced and Betrayed.
A talented chef and a successful businessman, Helmut used to work as the executive chef of Long Island's Garden City Hotel and the CEO of Pine Valley Productions. He is best known as Susan's manager and husband. Helmut loved skiing, golf, and motorcycle racing, a representative for the family told People.
He passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, in Long Island, New York. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
"On behalf of everyone at GH, I want to extend our condolences to Susan Lucci and her family following the loss of her beloved husband, Helmut Huber. I had the pleasure of getting to know Helmut while working with Susan. Their love story was legendary and he will be missed. RIP," tweeted Frank Valentini (@valentinifrank), the executive producer of General Hospital.
"Many of you know I am a big fan of Susan Lucci, so I was sad to see the loss of her husband of 52 years, Helmut Huber. What a love story. My thoughts go out to Susan Lucci and the Huber family," tweeted Steven Petrow (@StevenPetrow), a journalist and essayist for the Washington Post, USA Today, and others.
Helmut Huber is survived by his loving wife, kids, and myriads of fans.
Susan shares two adult children, Liza and Andreas, with Helmut. According to People, he also had another son and a daughter. He had eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, the outlet states. Instead of sending flowers, the family would like to encourage fans to donate to the American Stroke Association to increase stroke awareness and promote research.