Miss Alabama 2021 Winner Zoe Sozo Bethel Has Passed Away at 27
Feb. 22 2022, Published 11:40 a.m. ET
Beauty queen Zoe Sozo Bethel, best known for winning the title of Miss Alabama 2021, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022. She was only 27 years old.
Zoe, who was a conservative commentator involved in various organizations including Project Veritas, Liberty University, and Turning Point USA, passed away in a Florida hospital.
Fans and loved ones have all flocked to Zoe’s page to share their condolences, but many are left wondering — what was Zoe’s cause of death? Keep scrolling to find your answer.
Zoe’s death was reportedly caused by injuries sustained in a car accident.
In a Feb. 21 Instagram post, Zoe’s family confirmed her death and shared the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.
“On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. EST in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” the family wrote.
The family went on to ask fans and supporters for prayers along with a request for privacy during their time of bereavement.
This devastating news comes after the family posted on Zoe’s Instagram to share that she was involved in a car accident on Feb. 10, 2022. Unfortunately, Zoe had sustained injuries to her brain and was in a coma.
“Zoe had an accident Thursday night ... and sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem and is in a coma. Unfortunately, the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired and that she may not have much time left. We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like,” the family wrote.
Zoe’s former colleagues and admirers have rallied around the family and sent their prayers and condolences.
Not only is the news of Zoe’s passing hard for her family, but her fellow conservative colleagues and beauty pageant community have also been rocked by the loss. As expected, many people have been sharing touching tributes to Zoe.
“I love you, Zoe. You are with the angels and our Heavenly Father. You lit up a room. Your smile shined so bright. You radiated the Holy Spirit. I really will miss you. Not many people are kind in today’s world, but you always showed kindness. Until we meet again one day, my sister. You impacted the world and could never be duplicated or forgotten. May God bless your soul,” Grammy-award winning artist Kaya Williams wrote.
“Heartbroken. Such a beautiful soul and light in this world. Fly high, Zoe!” Logan Lester, Miss Texas USA 2018 wrote.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Zoe Sozo Bethel at this time.