The Narrator of 'Hemingway' Is Actually a Self-Described "Zen-Buddhist Student"

Peter Coyote has one of the longest resumes in range and quantity. He’s most famous for his role as the scientist, Keys, in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and his starring roles in Jagged Edge and Outrageous Fortune. More recently, he was the reverend in A Walk to Remember and Robert Mueller in The Comey Rule.

His narration is above all else, though. Peter narrates books, shows, documentaries, and more, all capturing our interest as we listen to his rich and calming voice. Hemingway is actually Peter’s ninth documentary project with Ken Burns, so the two make an emblematic pair.

Peter is the perfect narrator to take on Hemingway, having taken on documentaries of great length, narrated the 2002 Olympics and 2000 Academy Awards, and won an Emmy for Outstanding Narrator for his work on The Roosevelts.

Tune into the three-night special Hemingway on PBS from April 5 to 7 at 8 p.m. EST.