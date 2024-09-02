Home > Human Interest Hersh Goldberg-Polin's Mom Asks for Forgiveness at Her Son's Funeral — "We Tried So Very Hard" "If there was something we could have done to save you, and we didn’t think of it, I beg your forgiveness." By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 2 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

There was not one dry eye at Hersh Goldberg-Polin's funeral in Jerusalem on Monday, September 2, when his mother, Rachel Goldberg spoke to mourners about her son. Hersh was one of the hostages taken by Hamas at the Re'im Music Festival in October 2023. He was held hostage for 11 months, before his death was announced by his family.

"With broken hearts, the Goldberg-Polin family is devastated to announce the death of their beloved son and brother, Hersh. The family thanks you all for your love and support and asks for privacy at this time," his family said in a statement. Hersh's parents, Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg have been working tirelessly to bring their son home, most recently speaking at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Unfortunately, Rachel's latest speech was at her son's funeral.

Source: Instagram

Hersh Goldberg-Polin's mom paid tribute to her son at his funeral.

Rachel started her eulogy by saying how lucky she was to have a son like Hersh. She went on to say he was no longer in danger and hoped he was with his best friend, Aner Shapiro, who also died during the attack.

Rachel then asked her son for forgiveness for being unable to save him. "At this time, I ask your forgiveness. If ever I was impatient or insensitive to you during your life, or neglected you in some way, I deeply and sincerely request your forgiveness, Hersh," she said per The Times of Israel. "If there was something we could have done to save you, and we didn’t think of it, I beg your forgiveness. We tried so very hard, so deeply and desperately. I’m sorry."

Rachel Goldberg at a "Bring Them Home NOW" rally in New York in April 2024.

She continued, "Now my Hersh, I ask for your help, as we transform our hope into grief in this new, unknown brand of pain. I beg of you, Hersh, please do what you can do to have your life shine down... Help shower us with headling and resilience. Help us to rise again."

President Joe Biden called Hersh's parents "wise and courageous" following his death.

In a statement, President Joe Biden also paid tribute to Hersh, who was one of six bodies recovered from a Hamas tunnel in Gaza. Hamas denied executing Hersh and claimed his death was a result of an air strike. "I am devastated and outraged. Hersh was among the innocents brutally attacked while attending a music festival for peace in Israel on October 7. He lost his arm helping friends and strangers during Hamas’ savage massacre. He had just turned 23. He planned to travel the world. I have gotten to know his parents, Jon and Rachel," President Biden's statement read.

Hersh with his mother and sister before he was taken hostage.

"They have been courageous, wise, and steadfast, even as they have endured the unimaginable... I know all Americans tonight will have them in their prayers, just as Jill and I will. I have worked tirelessly to bring their beloved Hersh safely to them and am heartbroken by the news of his death." Hersh's parents had been working diligently to bring their son home. In December 2023, Rachel gave a speech at the United Nations in Geneva and traveled to see the Pope in February 2024.

Jon and Rachel moved to Israel with their three children in the early 2000s and have lived in Jerusalem since 2008

