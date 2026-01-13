The Ending to 'His & Hers' Is a Double Twist — the Killer Is Not Who We Expected (SPOILERS) A mother's love never wavers. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 13 2026, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the ending of His & Hers. When it comes to factual or fictional crimes, Netflix knows how to mine the content mines for the best possible stories. The streamer has become the home for some of the best true crime documentaries. If we had to pick a moment where this all began, it would have to be back in 2015 when Making a Murderer dropped. Suddenly, everyone was talking about the alleged crimes of Steven Avery.

It was a pretty seamless shift between true crime documentaries and fictional series that felt as if they were ripped from the pages of a tabloid. In the case of His & Hers, this twisty tale was torn from the pages of an actual book by author Alice Feeney. The limited series began streaming in January 2026 and has more than a few surprise moments. For example, the identity of the killer was not who we expected at all.

The Netflix adaptation of 'His & Hers' has a killer ending.

The final episode of His & Hers is where every piece of information falls into place. At times, it feels like they rushed to fill the end with all the useful bits and bobs, including helpful flashbacks. The big fight scene occurs at a lake house owned by Lexy Jones's parents.

Lexy's husband has brought Anna to the enormous cabin in order for the two rival anchors to bury the proverbial hatchet. Anna quickly realizes that Lexy was actually a high school friend who went through one heck of a makeover and has a misguided score to settle. She deduces that Lexy was behind all of the recent murders. The two women fight, which ends with Lexy's death at the hands of Detective Priya Patel.

The real killer was driven by a mother's love for her child.

Anna and her husband, Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal), reunite and begin reassembling a family broken by their baby daughter's sudden death. We pick back up 18 months later, where a pregnant Anna, along with Jack and his niece, are living in Atlanta. Jack's sister was one of the murder victims. The happy family is returning home to visit Anna's mother, who is suffering from either dementia or early Alzheimer's, or so we are led to believe.

As Anna is unpacking at her childhood home, she spots a letter written to her from her mother. In it, Alice confesses to the murders. After she discovered an old videotape that showed Anna had been sexually assaulted on her 16th birthday while three of her so-called friends watched, Alice vowed to seek revenge for her daughter and bring Anna's family back together.

One by one, Alice murdered Anna's three friends from high school, all while establishing that her mind wasn't what it once was. Who would suspect an elderly woman of being a serial killer? Alice had been faking the symptoms that suggested her mental acuity was in decline. She did it for her daughter and the baby she lost. In the letter, Alice tells Anna to be the kind of mother who would do anything for her child, including killing someone.

