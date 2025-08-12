Fans Are Asking Where Jon Bernthal Is From After He Visits Hometown Football Team The 'Origin' actor was at the team's football camp in Ashburn, Va. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 12 2025, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are asking where Origin actor Jon Bernthal is from after he treated his fans, and himself, to his favorite football team's practice camp in Ashburn, Va., on Aug. 11, 2025. The excited actor talked to reporters on the practice field during the camp about his love for the team, per WUSA9 News.

Jon is a lifelong fan of his hometown football team, and he brought his son to the training camp as well. So, is The Accountant 2 star from Virginia?

Source: YouTube / WUSA9 News

Where is Jon Bernthal from?

Jon Bernthal is from Washington, D.C. He is a lifelong Washington Commanders fan, and the team was having training camp in Ashburn, Va., when the actor visited the practice with one of his sons. Jon has three kids with his wife, Erin Angl — Henry, Billy, and Adeline, per People. The We Own This City star told the news outlet that he was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and it felt good to be a Commanders fan.

"I'm here with my son. We're on our way to football practice right here," he said. "I'm born and raised in this town. I'm sure, like how you feel, how we all feel, you know? The culture is so good. It's so right, it feels so good, you know? To be — to be a Commanders fan. And it just, it feels like it was back in the day — '83, '84, '87, '92."

"And, you know, these guys are not just incredible athletes, and this team isn't just so beautiful, you know? For me, as a father, just to see that the quality of men these guys are, and the role models that they can be to these kids." Jon went on to say that his son was a quarterback, and to have Jayden Daniels say hello to his son "was incredible." "I'm just so excited for this team," he added. " And I believe in them with all my heart."

The excited football fan added that "everything's right" with the Washington Commanders this football season. "Right now, it is payback time. It is payback time," he said. "You can't mess with this team, and everything's right. Everything's right with this team." Jon is such a fan of his hometown football team that he never misses a game, no matter where he's traveling for acting roles.

"I've been all over this world making movies, Morocco, Ireland, Greece, all over North Africa, wherever it is," he noted. "And no matter what, no matter what time of day, I'm finding a way to watch those games.” Jon added that he was on set in 2024 when Jayden Daniels threw a Hail Mary pass to Noah Brown during a Commanders-Chicago Bears game, and he "went running through the streets of Morocco, grabbing people" out of excitement.