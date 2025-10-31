Aileen Wuornos Was Married Once to a Much Older Man — Here's What We Know About Her Husband Aileen Wuornos was married for nine turbulent weeks. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 30 2025, 11:56 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Almost a decade into her incarceration, Aileen Wuornos stood in front of a judge and asked if she could fire her state-appointed attorney, reported The Times Herald. Wuornos was tired and had long lost interest in filing appeals because she wanted to come clean and make peace with God. "I have hate crawling through my system," she said. "I am a serial killer. I would kill again."

Life was never easy for Wuornos, who was raised by her grandparents in Michigan. Both were heavy drinkers, and after Wuornos' grandmother passed away, things got worse. A sexual assault at the age of 13 resulted in a pregnancy. Wuornos gave her son up for adoption and never looked back. She left home at 15 and headed for Colorado before finally hitchhiking her way to Florida. That's when she met her first and only husband. Here's what we know about him.

Aileen Wuornos' husband was a man named Lewis Gratz Fell.

According to the documentary Victim or Monster? The True Story of America's Highway Monster, Wuornos met Lewis Gratz Fell in 1976. She was 20 and he was 69. Fell made his millions by way of coal mining and transportation enterprises and was enjoying a retired life when he met Wuornos.

The two married in May 1976, but it didn't take long for the relationship to become toxic. Wuornos couldn't keep herself out of trouble and wound up in jail for assault. This kind of negative attention did not sit right with Fell, a prominent member of the community. Things came to a head when she hit him with his own cane. They divorced in July 1976 after only nine weeks.

Wuornos's trust was broken by the only person she loved.

In a letter to her childhood friend, Wuornos talked about her funeral. "I pray Tyria's there," she wrote. "I love her like you, right on into eternity. You two are the only ones I know I'll think on when I depart." Wuornos was referring to Tyria Moore, the woman she was in a relationship with at the time of her arrest.

In January 1991, Moore saw a composite sketch of her and Wuornos. Panicked, she fled to Ohio, where her family was, per UPI. "I was scared," Moore testified during Wuornos's only trial. When investigators contacted Moore, she agreed to cooperate with them. She taped her phone conversations with Wuornos while she was in jail awaiting trial. "I wanted them to know I had nothing to do with it [the murder of Richard Mallory]," said Moore.