Aileen Wuornos Once Gave Birth to a Baby Boy — What Happened to Her Son?

True crime fans are anxiously awaiting the release of the documentary about serial killer Aileen Wuornos. The Netflix documentary, Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers, will premiere on Oct. 30, 2025, and it recounts Wuornos's life as well as her crimes. Wuornos was convicted of murdering six men in central Florida in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She met the men as a sex worker frequenting the state's highways.

Wuornos actually killed seven men, but she was already on trial when the last victim was found, and she received several life sentences for the murders. Despite questions about her mental fitness, she was put to death by lethal injection. As fans await the documentary, they want to know more about her personal life, including what happened to her son.

What happened to Aileen Wuornos's son?

Wuornos led a tough life in Michigan before moving to Florida back in 1983. According to Investigation Discovery, she was raped by her grandfather and other family members as a child. The trauma led to her trading sexual acts for cigarettes or spare change with neighborhood boys when she was just 13. "I’ve been through so many traumatic experiences that either I’m walking in shock or I’m so used to being treated like dirt that I guess it’s become a way of life,” Wuornos told the Orlando Sentinel while in prison.

When Wuornos was only 14, she gave birth to a baby boy. The father was an accomplice of her grandfather, who had raped her in 1970. The baby was born on March 23, 1971, at a home for unwed mothers. Wuornos's son was adopted in a closed adoption, and his whereabouts are unknown. The teenager dropped out of school a few months after giving birth, and she became a sex worker to support herself.

Wuornos's first victim was Richard Mallory, whom she picked up along Interstate 75 back in 1989. Mallory was a convicted rapist, and Wuornos claimed that he'd raped her, and she'd killed him in self-defense. She also told the police that she killed all her victims in self-defense. "I had to kill them," she said in her confession. "It's like I'm thinking, 'You bastards. You were gonna hurt me.' It was self-defense. It was, like, 'Hey, man, I gotta shoot you, 'cause I think you're gonna kill me.'"

Wuornos shot and killed her victims after meeting them along the highway for paid sex. After killing them, she stole their money and cars to support herself and her girlfriend, Tyria Moore.

Wuornos was arrested after she stole one of her victims' cars and abandoned it. Her fingerprint was found on the car's door handle, and she was apprehended at The Last Resort bar in Port Orange, Fla., on Jan. 9, 1991. Moore had already fled the state, but she made a deal with the prosecution to gather evidence against Wuornos. Moore called her in prison while wired, and Wuornos told her, "You’re innocent. I’m not gonna let you go to jail. Listen, if I have to confess, I will."