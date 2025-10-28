How Did Convicted Serial Killer Aileen Wuornos Kill Her Male Victims? Wournos killed several people in Florida. By Niko Mann Published Oct. 28 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

True crime fans are awaiting the Netflix documentary Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers, and they want to know more about how Aileen Wuornos killed her many victims. Wuornos was convicted in 1992 of killing several men along Florida highways while she worked as a prostitute. Wuornos received a death sentence for her crimes and was executed in 2002.

Known as one of the most notorious female serial killers, Wuornos's story was told in the Oscar-winning movie Monster, starring Charlize Theron. So, how did she kill her victims?

How did Aileen Wuornos kill her victims?

Wuornos killed her victims with a handgun. She met her victims along the highways in central Florida while working as a sex worker, per Biography. Her first victim was Richard Mallory back in 1989, whom she picked up along Interstate 75. The 51-year-old was later found several miles away from his vehicle and had been shot several times in the chest.

Wuornos also murdered 43-year-old David Spears, rodeo worker Charles Carskaddon, 40; salesman Troy Burress, 50; 56-year-old Charles “Dick” Humphreys, and reserve police officer and truck driver Walter Antonio. The five men were all killed in 1990. She also reportedly killed a 65-year-old missionary named Peter Siems, but his body was found after her trial began, and she wasn't charged with his death, having already been sentenced to death for several murders.

Aileen Wuornos was convicted of killing six men, but how many people did she actually kill?

Wuornos was convicted of killing six men, but she reportedly killed seven men in Florida. She often stole their money and possessions to support herself and her girlfriend, Tyria Moore. Wuornos was caught after she stole Siems's car, and her fingerprint was found on the door handle of the abandoned car. She was arrested at The Last Resort bar in Port Orange, Fla., on Jan. 9, 1991.

Moore had fled the state after learning that the police were looking for two women in connection with the murders, and after the police found her, she helped them get evidence against her former girlfriend in exchange for immunity. She called Wuornos in jail while being recorded, and the killer reportedly told her, "You’re innocent. I’m not gonna let you go to jail. Listen, if I have to confess, I will."

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Moore later testified that Wuornos admitted to killing one of the men casually as they watched TV, "We were just sitting around watching TV, drinking a few beers — a typical night," she recalled. "She said she had shot and killed a man that day. ... She said she had put the body in the woods under a rug."