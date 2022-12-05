Don't Miss This 'His Dark Materials' Season 2 Recap Before Season 3 Airs

At the beginning of Season 2, Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen)'s father, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy), had just killed her best friend, Roger (Lewin Lloyd), to open a window between worlds. Lyra falls through to a place called Cittàgazze, where there are no adults. The adults have either fled or are killed by creatures known as Spectres.

In Cittàgazze, Lyra meets Will Parry (Amir Wilson), a boy from another parallel dimension, on a quest to find his father, Colonel John Parry (Andrew Scott), who disappeared.