Holly Marie Combs Has Made Millions From Her Acting Roles Holly Marie Combs has an impressive net worth, despite her recent acting roles dwindling as of late. By Sara Belcher Jul. 17 2024, Updated 2:43 p.m. ET

It's been almost two decades since Charmed aired its series finale, but Holly Marie Combs has continued to garner success in Hollywood following her role on the show.

She is the only cast member of Charmed to appear in every single episode. And the actor has since starred in a series of shows and movies, bringing in plenty of accolades. But what is Holly's net worth?



What is Holly Marie Combs's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Holly is worth $8 million. Much of her worth seems to come from her acting resume, which is impressive. She was also a producer on many of the episodes of Seasons 5 through 8, adding to her income.

Holly Marie Combs Actor and Producer Net worth: $8 million Known for her roles in Charmed and Pretty Little Liars, Holly Marie Combs has been a staple in many hit drama television series throughout her long career in acting. Birthdate: Dec. 3, 1973 Birthplace: San Diego, Calif. Spouses: Bryan Travis Smith (m. 1993, div. 1997), David Donoho (m. 2004, div. 2011), Mike Ryan (m. 2019) Children: 3

Following her success on Charmed, she appeared in a series of other roles, and later in life she was a staple character on the hit ABC drama Pretty Little Liars, where she played Aria Montgomery's mom. Holly was also the lead role for the podcast House of Halliwell, as well as appearing on a couple of episodes of Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty and Pretty Little Wine Moms Re-Watch.

Much of Holly's current work continues to pay tribute to the fans who have loved some of her previous roles. Unfortunately, her acting gigs have tapered off in recent years — even for the short-lived reboot of Charmed, which replaced the entire original cast.