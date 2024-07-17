Home > Entertainment Rose McGowan Left the U.S. Saying, "It’s Very Toxic There" Rose McGowan says she left the U.S. to get away from "stupid people," and doesn't plan to come back. By Sara Belcher Jul. 17 2024, Published 12:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Former Charmed star Rose McGowan earned her fame in the '90s, starring alongside Holly Marie Combs and Shannen Doherty in the hit supernatural show on the CW, as well as appearing in Scream and Grindhouse. But her career came to a grinding halt after an encounter with Harvey Weinstein — an interaction she would later speak out about at the start of the #MeToo movement.

Rose's activism would later be honored, as she was named one of Time's "Silence Breakers" in 2017. But despite her political and social activism becoming a large part of her public identity, she's been pretty absent from the spotlight as of late. What happened to Rose? Here's what she's up to now.

Where is Rose McGowan now?

In 2021, Rose made the decision to leave the U.S. and move to Mexico, saying that she needed to get away from "stupid people." "It’s very toxic there [in the U.S.]: the climate, the mental health. It is so sad," she told The Guardian. "And I didn’t want to live so close to the enemy, if you will." Rose has since become a permanent resident of Mexico, per Yucatan Magazine. She's said she has no plans to come back to the U.S. anytime soon.

"Everyone always says Mexico is so corrupt. But it’s corruption for people that is affordable, in a way: like, you can pay off a cop to get out of a ticket. But in America, you can buy off entire police departments against people and you can do a lot of evil things — you just have to be a multimillionaire or a billionaire with power," she said. "So, in a weird way, Mexico with its corruption is certainly a lot more egalitarian."

After Weinstein's 2020 conviction was overturned in New York, she released a reel on Instagram "to everyone out there fighting the good fight against this evil." "No matter what they overturn, they cannot take away who we are, what we know, what we've gone through, and what we can achieve in this life," she said. "We are not victims. We are people that were injured by evil. And the evil sticks together, as witnessed and evidenced today, but we are better."