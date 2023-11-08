Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Home Depot Adds Spooky Christmas Décor, Internet Has Mixed Reactions A woman is furious with Home Depot for stocking and selling spooky Christmas decorations. Is Home Depot ruining Christmas? The internet is divided. By D.M. Nov. 8 2023, Published 8:27 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@dani_adamss

Home Depot has a new line of holiday décor and one TikToker isn't happy about it. Danielle Adams (@dani_adamss) posted a video on TikTok expressing her outrage over a product she saw inside the hardware retailer, but her video was met with mixed reactions. “Home Depot is trying to ruin Christmas,” Danielle said. She proceeds to show off an animatronic figurine of Jack Frost.

The Jack Frost figurine stands 6 feet tall and is available for $199. It featured glowing LED eyes, with a moving jaw and torso. And while it may appear sinister, the figure is designed to complement other holiday décor. The ghoulish animatronic also comes equipped with an equally haunting voice box. “Tis the season to be absolutely covered in snow,” the voice says. “When you freeze over, I’ll be sure to carve you into a beautiful ice sculpture. How about a swan?”

Home Depot isn't trying to ruin Christmas, but does want to reach a broader range of customers.

Home Depot’s senior merchant of holiday décor, Lance Bass, explained that the festively creepy figuring was designed for use during Halloween and Christmas. “We have so many loyal customers that love to decorate for both Halloween and Christmas, so we wanted to design a piece that could be used for both Holidays,” Lance said in a statement to Insider. And while Danielle isn't fond of the creepy character, others want to see more.

Some people like spooky Christmas décor.

Surprisingly, many people on TikTok were open to having non-traditional holiday decorations. After sharing the video, which has since been viewed more than 2 million times, Danielle received thousands of comments from netizens who wanted to see more of the haunting figurine.

One commenter said that she was in favor of having creepy Christmas décor, before misidentifying the Jack Frost animatronic as Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus. Snow Miser is one half of the Miser Brothers, a pair of godly characters who have the power to control the weather.

A self-proclaimed “Halloween girlie” also questioned why Danielle thought Home Depot was trying to ruin Christmas. The commenter explained that she was happy with the switch-up and was hoping for the “spookification” of all holiday decorations.

Meanwhile, another person suggested that this could all be payback for the seemingly sudden expansion of the holiday season. The TikToker jokingly pointed out that Christmas has been “trespassing into Halloween’s time” and the change is warranted.

Halloween Christmas trees are also a thing.

Danielle may have been upset about the creepy addition to Home Depot’s holiday collection, but others don't seem to mind mixing their love for Halloween and Christmas. Beckie-Ann Galentine, who goes by @mybloodygalentine on TikTok, decked out her Christmas tree with Halloween decorations and received a ton of praise from others.

