'Home Inspector Joe' Went Blind at Age 23 — Here's How It's Helped Him in His Work

People with keratoconus experience thinning and bulging of their cornea into an irregular cone shape, resulting in vision loss, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Joe ended up needing two cornea transplants in order to restore his vision.

"A 7-year-old child passed away in Ohio and the parents donated his cornea to me," he explained in a 2017 Instagram post. "Moral of my story is, don’t take anything for granted, especially your health."