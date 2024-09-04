Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Hope Solo's Life After Soccer: Raising Twins with Husband Jerramy Stevens Hope Solo is a former professional athlete and a mom of two. However, her motherhood journey has not been without controversy. By D.M. Published Sept. 4 2024, 4:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hopesolo

Former soccer star Hope Solo has had an eventful time the spotlight. From her early days with the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) to her departure from the sport, Hope has become a prominent sports figure. Her skill as a goalkeeper earned her a spot on the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2000. Over the next decade, she cemented her place as one of the best in the world, becoming the team’s first-choice goalkeeper by 2005.

Hope’s defining moment came during the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she helped the U.S. win a gold medal. She replicated this success in the 2012 London Olympics, securing her second gold medal as the U.S. claimed victory once again. Additionally, Hope played an integral role in securing the FIFA Women’s World Cup championship, alongside Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Carli Lloyd.

Source: Instagram/@hopesolo Hope Solo and twins appear on Instagram.

In addition to her exciting athletic career, Hope has embraced motherhood. alongside her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, Hope welcomed twin children. The couple named their children Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens and Vittorio Genghis Stevens, honoring family legacies with meaningful names.

Hope Solo is a mother of twins!

Hope Solo’s journey to motherhood wasn’t without its challenges. The couple had previously shared their struggles with fertility, and a devastating miscarriage. In a 2018 interview with Elle, Hope opened up about her journey to motherhood, that almost resulted in her death. “The doctor said I was hours from dying,” Hope recalled. “The doctor said I was hours from dying … They ended up having to remove my fallopian tube.”

Months later, Hope took to Instagram to announce that she and her husband were expecting again. Hope gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, in March 2020. She and her husband, Jerramy, welcomed their son, Vittorio Genghis Stevens, and their daughter, Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What have we been doing during our time in quarantine? Well, as you can see we've been incredibly busy,” Hope said in a video posted to Instagram. “Please meet Vittorio and Lozen Stevens both born in the middle of a pandemic on March 4. It has been incredibly stressful times for us.” Hope also took time when naming her children. Per Mashable, the twins’ names have strong meanings. Vittorio was an Apache chief who fought against colonialism. While Lozen was his sister and trusted confidant.

Hope Solo was arrested for endangering her children.

In March 2022, Hope Solo found herself in serious legal trouble. arrested for driving under the influence with her two children in the car. According to documents obtained by ESPN, the former soccer star was arrested after a bystander noticed Hope asleep in her vehicle with the children in the backseat. Upon arrival, officers smelled alcohol and took the athlete into custody.

