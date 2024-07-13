Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Cristiano Ronaldo Is Often Seen in Long Sleeves ... Even When It's Far Too Hot Cristiano Ronaldo joins the ranks of soccer players who layer up, including David Beckham and Eden Hazard. By Alex West Jul. 13 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Star soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo stands out on the field for more than just his immense talent. Fans notice that athlete has a very distinctive look with his long-sleeve shirts.

As it turns out, the shirt might not only be a cosmetic choice for Ronaldo. Instead, he chooses to wear them for a more important, impactful purpose that actually benefits the way he plays.

Why does Ronaldo wear long-sleeve shirts?

Technically, Ronaldo has yet to weigh in and provide any clarity. Throughout his career, Ronaldo opted between short and long sleeves, but according to TalkSport, there's been a steady increase in the long-sleeve moments in the past decade until they became completely standard.

During a 2022 game in Qatar, the star wore short sleeves for warmups and ended up in long sleeves for the actual game. Ronaldo appears committed to the bit but won't tell the world exactly why.

One possible reason for the standout fashion choice is pure superstition. Fans and athletes alike are often very particular about their gameday outfits and apparel choices.

While his long sleeves are standard, there might be some sort of process in his mind for selecting the perfect look for each game. Who are we to question the mind of a master?

Another reason could be related to his physical well-being. Professional athletes are often on a rigid diet and training routine. It's possible that he's in tune with his body enough to know when he could use a little extra help.

Long sleeves might be helping to compress his arms and thus aid in and regulate his blood flow. Increasing blood flow can help a player's body repair itself faster and, theoretically, avoid long-lasting injuries.

Additionally, since soccer is a contact sport, the sleeves could simply be protecting his skin. It's not uncommon to see some rogue body checking or players stumbling over their own two feet.

In fact, soccer is known for some pretty crazy wipeouts and players appearing pretty harshly injured. By adding some fabric protection, Ronaldo might be able to prevent bruising and scratches.

Fans on Reddit speculated about a final potential reason for his long-sleeve looks. They hypothesized it could simply be for branding purposes, adding a quirky flair to his identity.

"Probably for continuity. Lots of celebrities try to look the same consistently to be remembered by the audience. For example, pro wrestlers always have the same shtick," wrote one sports fan.

Which soccer players wear long sleeves?

In addition to Ronaldo, some other players don the long-sleeve look, too. Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale, and Gerard Pique also rock the look on the soccer field.

Even big wig David Beckham is known to wear longer sleeves in unrealistic weather conditions. When players wear long sleeves, the risk isn't lost on fans, either.