Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens Have Weathered a Lot Together, Including Arrests Along the way, there were several arrests. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 4 2024, 11:59 a.m. ET

Relationships are always challenging, but even by those standards, Hope Solo and Jerramy Stevens have been tested more than most. Both former professional athletes (Hope in soccer and Jerramy in football), the two have known one another for decades.

Now that they've been a married couple for well over a decade, we're here to break down their full relationship timeline from their earliest days getting to know one another in college through to their married life. Along the way, there will be several arrests.

Hope and Jerramy first met as college students.

Hope and Jerramy attended the University of Washington together from 1999 to 2002. They got closer after their college careers ended, as both worked to succeed at the professional level. They dated during that time, but things didn't get serious until 2011.

Hope and Jerramy broke up for a year in 2011.

In a 2019 interview with Elle, Hope explained that she and Jerramy broke up for a full year after Jerramy expressed the extent of his feelings for her. He told her he loved her. “I didn’t know what to say,” Hope recalled. “So I said, ‘F--k you,’ and we didn’t talk for a year.” The two ultimately reconciled in 2012, and after just two months back together, they decided to get married.

Jerramy was arrested the night before their wedding.

Jerramy was arrested the night before their wedding in 2012 on charges that he had assaulted Hope. In 2019, Hope explained that a fight had broken out in their Seattle home between their “two a--hole brothers,” but the police arrested Jerramy after they saw that Hope had a bloody elbow. He was ultimately released without being charged. The two went ahead and got married on their appointed date, and Jerramy was arrested again in 2013 for violating his parole from a 2010 marijuana charge.

Jerramy got arrested next in 2015.

The arrests don't stop there. Hope and Jerramy had their next run-in with the law in 2015 when Jerramy was arrested for driving under the influence. Hope was in the car, but was not taken into custody. She was later suspended from the U.S. Women's Soccer team for an undisclosed reason, and many suspected that it was related to her role in the DUI arrest.

The couple has struggled to have children.

In 2018, Hope suffered a miscarriage and was told by a doctor that she was "hours from dying." Her ectopic pregnancy led to the removal of one of her fallopian tubes (per Elle). In 2020, Hope had twins, a boy and a girl named Vittorio and Lozen.

Hope was arrested in 2022 for drunk driving.