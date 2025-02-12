Is Hopie Feek Married? Inside Her Personal Life Hopie married her partner Wendy at the Feek farm in Pottsville, Tenn. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Feb. 12 2025, 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hopiefeek01

If the name Rory Feek doesn't ring a bell, some of the artists he's written songs for undoubtedly will. The country music singer and songwriter has put pen to paper for folks like Blake Shelton, Tracy Byrd, and Randy Travis. More than a decade after his songwriting career took off, Rory married his second wife Joey Feek. They soon formed Joey + Rory, which solidified Rory's status as a performer in his own right.

Rory had one child with Joey and two daughters from his first marriage to Tamara Gilmer, in August 1985. His children have often been featured in Rory's blog, even if they weren't particularly happy about it. A deeply personal incident that happened between Rory and his daughter Hopie Feek was part of the country singer's memoir. It involves her sexuality, which he was not happy about. Despite his reaction to her reveal, Hopie was able to find love on her own terms. Is she married?

Is Hopie Feek married?

Although Rory ended up walking Hopie down the aisle when she got married in October 2018, the story of how she came out to her father as bisexual is still deeply painful for her. In an emotional Instagram post from Feb. 11, 2025, Hopie said that her father was "hateful and judgmental" and later convinced her to allow him to include this moment in his book, This Life I Live: One Man's Extraordinary, Ordinary Life and the Woman Who Changed It Forever.

Hopie regretted letting her father write about that time. "When his book came out, he had massive support," she said in the post, "and I had the opposite." She said the things he wrote in that chapter still hurt, then included an audio excerpt from his book. Rory said, "My conservative Christian faith was the first part of me to judge Hopie, to want to push her away, to withhold love from her." The singer shared that when Hopie asked if he still loved her, his eyes said, "Probably not."

The book was published almost exactly a year before Hopie married her partner Wendy at the Feek farm in Pottsville, Tenn. In early 2018, Rory was a guest on CBS Sunday Morning (as reported by People), where he talked about Hopie coming out to him. Rory admitted that he could have handled his initial reaction better but later understood that his only job is to love her.

In November 2020, Hopie shared a cryptic post of a meme with Jon and Kate Gosselin sitting on a couch. The text over it reads, "Divorce, Finally." In the caption, Hopie wrote, "Someone sent this to me ... it's crazy where life takes us!!" People in the comments assumed this meant Hopie was slyly announcing that she and Wendy were divorced.

Rory Feek is not Hopie Feek's biological dad.

In a plot twist that feels like something out of a Lifetime movie, Hopie discovered that Rory is not her biological father. A few days before she revisited her father's book, Hopie posted a Reel to Instagram revealing that she took a DNA test via 23andMe. Not only is Rory not her dad, but Hopie has met her biological father, whose name is B.C. The meeting took place six months before the video, during which time the two have been spending time together.