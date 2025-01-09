Matt Stell Is Married — Country Singer’s 24-Hour Engagement and Wedding Stun Fans "I’m not joking. She married me on Saturday. How about them apples?" By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 9 2025, 2:57 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Country music star Matt Stell recently dropped a bombshell on his fans and followers. He’s officially a married man. The "Prayed for You" singer took to Instagram recently to reveal he and Kasey Harvey tied the knot in a whirlwind 24-hour engagement and wedding. The lovebirds had an intimate ceremony in Mexico after Matt popped the question just one day earlier.

The news of Matt Stell being married comes just months after he and Kasey Harvey made their red-carpet debut at the 2024 CMA Awards. Their whirlwind romance and spontaneous wedding left fans thrilled and eager to learn more about the happy couple’s journey. Keep reading for the scoop on this shocking and exciting news.

Matt Stell married Kasey Harvey in a spontaneous romantic beachside ceremony

Matt married Kasey during their Mexican getaway, creating a moment straight out of a love song. The couple decided not to wait, transforming their engagement into a beachside wedding attended by close friends and family. Matt shared a photo of the moment he popped the question on engagement. The photo featured the singer down on one knee on a sandy beach. “Will you marry me?” was written in the sand behind him.

His mother, Lisa, took to social media excited to celebrate the news. She described it as a moment out of a Hallmark movie adding that she was "on cloud nine" as she watched the surprise proposal. Furthermore, she also couldn’t be happier to welcome her son’s new wife into her family. "I'm beyond thrilled to welcome Kasey into our family and couldn't be prouder of my son. Kasey's an amazing person, and her parents are just as wonderful!"

According to Taste of Country, Matt had joked during an interview that his mother might even like Kasey more than she likes him. He added that he regularly finds himself jokingly asking if he can join them (Kasey and his mother).

Matt explained how he went from engaged to married during this romantic getaway.

Matt opened up about the spontaneous nature of his wedding during an interview on The Bobby Bones Show. He revealed that the trip to Mexico had originally been planned as the perfect setting for his proposal. He even had arranged for both of their parents to join them, ensuring that the moment would be shared with their closest family members.

However, about a week before the trip, something happened. He suddenly had a change of heart — not in a bad way. He didn’t want to stop at an engagement. In fact, he wanted to skip over it entirely. So, he reached out to a close friend named Will. He asked his friend to get ordained online and make the trip in case Kasey agreed to get married that same weekend.

After proposing on the beach, he told Kasey he thought the word “fiancé” was dumb and didn’t want to linger in the engagement phase of their relationship. He was ready to be her husband. He encouraged her to think it over, but it didn’t take her long to arrive at the same decision — she wanted to get married too.

So, with the help of his friend and their parents, the couple tied the knot on the very same beach he proposed on. Despite a massive lack of planning (especially in the clothing department), everything came together. Matt wore the same outfit he proposed in, and Kasey happened to have a white dress among the outfits she packed for the trip. Unfortunately, he did have to borrow a ring for the ceremony because he forgot to purchase one for himself.