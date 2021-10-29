A Dancing Horse on TikTok Is Blowing the Internet's Mind, and With Good Reason

A Dancing Horse on TikTok Is Blowing the Internet's Mind, and With Good ReasonBy Joseph Allen
Oct. 29 2021, Published 2:18 p.m. ET
Clips of animals doing hilarious or sometimes amazing things have been around on the internet since it was invented. Every once in a while, though, an animal does something remarkable enough to become a viral sensation, which is exactly what's happening with one horse who's trending on TikTok thanks to his impeccable dance moves.
Who is TikTok's famous dancing horse?
The video that's now gone viral was first shared by the horse's owner, Jenny, who goes by jomibaduja_jenny on TikTok. In the video, Jenny performs a series of tricks alongside the horse, whose name is Mitch. The video begins with Mitch giving Jenny a kiss and then pulling her jacket off. The two then do several other moves together, including bowing and jumping.
Although Mitch's dance moves have taken the internet by storm, he's not the only horse that Jenny has showed off on TikTok. Jenny has amassed more than 150,000 followers by showing videos of her horses doing various tricks. Mitch's video, which has more than 8 million views and 1.5 million likes, is by far the most popular, but her TikTok is dominated by videos of horses.
TikTok users can't get over how impressive Mitch is.
The video of Mitch has earned both the horse and Jenny widespread acclaim, as commenters have raved about how amazing the tricks are.
“That’s so cute and good teamwork. Is it a game for the horse or is it more that he wants to please (bit like dogs)?" one user wrote.
“Your horse does this dance better than I ever will," another added.
TikTok content isn't always this wholesome, but it is refreshing when an animal and their trainer go viral simply for doing something cool.
Dog training has become pretty popular on TikTok.
Although horse training is still somewhat rare, there are plenty of TikTok channels devoted to showing off easy tricks that you can teach your dog. Some individual videos have gone viral as well, like one that shows Bunny the dog communicating with her owners via a series of buttons that represent different words.
Bunny's training is pretty impressive, but there are also tutorial videos on how to get your dog to perform simple tricks like sitting or spinning. There are also some videos that just offer easy ways to get your pet to behave better, which plenty of animal lovers could definitely use. You may not be performing the latest TikTok dance with your animal, but you've got to start somewhere.
Although videos like the one Mitch and Jenny posted are pretty rare, and require years of training on the part of both the horse and the owner, TikTok makes them feel accessible. The internet has made amazing things like dancing horses much easier to watch than they once were. It's also brought out some truly terrible things, but sometimes, it's good to be an optimist about what the internet can do, and dancing horses are no small thing.