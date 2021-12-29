Andromeda Dunker Has Narrated Thousands of Episodes of 'House Hunters'

The 49-year-old Connecticut native is best known for her work as the narrator on the HGTV show, but she's also appeared in films like Life or Something Like It and Nowheresville. She's also lent her voice to a series of video games, like Halo Infinite and Wasteland 3.

Andromeda began narrating House Hunters in 2009, and her voice has since become essential to the legacy of the show.

To date, the California resident has participated in more than 2,000 episode of the original series, and her voice has been on nearly 850 episodes of its spin-off, House Hunters International.