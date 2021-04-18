Former Bad Boy Rapper Black Rob Has Died at 51 — What Happened to Him?

Robert Ross, better known by the stage name Black Rob , has died. The East Harlem artist — who was once signed to Sean “P. Diddy” Combs ’ Bad Boy Records and found success with the 2000 track “Whoa!” — was 51 years old.

Mark Curry, a fellow Bad Boy rapper who joined both Rob and Diddy on the 2003 track “Bad Boy for Life,” announced the news in an Instagram video on Saturday, April 17 , and Variety later confirmed the news.

“I don’t know where to begin this, but I thank everybody for the donations,” Mark said in the video, referring to his GoFundMe campaign for his friend. “Rob passed away about an hour ago.”